New Zealand's Fiery Start Stalls Against Indian Bowlers in T20 Clash

New Zealand started strong in the fourth T20 International against India, scoring 215 for seven. Tim Seifert and Devon Conway set a brisk pace with a 100-run opening partnership. Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav gained control, but Daryl Mitchell added quick runs to close the innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand made a scintillating start in the fourth T20 International against India, initially racing to a score of 215 for seven. The match unfolded on Wednesday, with New Zealand opting to bat first. The opening batsmen, Tim Seifert and Devon Conway, were pivotal in providing a brisk start.

Seifert's 62 off 36 deliveries and Conway's 44 from 23 balls put New Zealand in a commanding position with a 100-run partnership within just 8.2 overs. However, the momentum slowly shifted due to disciplined bowling from the Indian side.

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav made significant breakthroughs, each taking two wickets, slowing New Zealand's march. Despite this, Daryl Mitchell's quickfire 39 off 18 balls ensured New Zealand finished with a competitive total. The match's intense turn of events showcased the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

