Star-Studded Cast Joins Netflix's Thrilling 'Rabbit, Rabbit'

Actors Will Poulter and Odessa Young have joined Adam Driver in the cast of Netflix's upcoming series 'Rabbit, Rabbit'. Created by Peter Craig, this thriller revolves around an escaped convict who takes hostages. Regina Hall plays the negotiator in what becomes an intense social experiment.

Netflix's new hostage thriller series, 'Rabbit, Rabbit,' is set to captivate audiences with its star-studded ensemble. Adam Driver leads the cast alongside newly added actors, Will Poulter and Odessa Young, promising a gripping drama.

Crafted by esteemed creator Peter Craig, known for his work on 'The Town' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' the series delves deep into a high-stakes situation. Driver portrays an escaped convict ensnared by law enforcement, leading to a harrowing standoff that morphs into an ungovernable social experiment.

Adding to the tension, Regina Hall takes on the role of a seasoned FBI crisis negotiator. The production, backed by MRC and executive producers, including Craig and Driver, aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

