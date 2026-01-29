Star-Studded Cast Joins Netflix's Thrilling 'Rabbit, Rabbit'

Netflix's new hostage thriller series, 'Rabbit, Rabbit,' is set to captivate audiences with its star-studded ensemble. Adam Driver leads the cast alongside newly added actors, Will Poulter and Odessa Young, promising a gripping drama.

Crafted by esteemed creator Peter Craig, known for his work on 'The Town' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' the series delves deep into a high-stakes situation. Driver portrays an escaped convict ensnared by law enforcement, leading to a harrowing standoff that morphs into an ungovernable social experiment.

Adding to the tension, Regina Hall takes on the role of a seasoned FBI crisis negotiator. The production, backed by MRC and executive producers, including Craig and Driver, aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

