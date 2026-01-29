Left Menu

Sweden's Riksbank Holds Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, has maintained its key interest rate at 1.75%, with no changes expected for the rest of the year. Despite this stable outlook, the bank highlighted increased uncertainty in inflation and economic activity, remaining prepared to adjust policy if needed.

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, announced on Thursday that it would keep its key interest rate steady at 1.75%, meeting widespread expectations and forecasting no changes for the remainder of the year.

The Riksbank, in its statement, acknowledged heightened uncertainty surrounding inflation and economic activity, asserting its readiness to modify monetary policy if future conditions necessitate such actions.

While the economic climate currently presents a 'Goldilocks' situation with economic growth and near-target inflation, analysts warn of potential supply shocks from geopolitical tensions and softer growth rates, possibly leading to rate adjustments by next summer.

