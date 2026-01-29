Jammu & Kashmir's Creative Tableau Triumphs at Republic Day Parade
Jammu and Kashmir's tableau, celebrating its rich arts, crafts, and folk traditions, secured second place at the national Republic Day parade. The float highlighted iconic handicrafts and vibrant performances, symbolizing the region's cultural landscape. Artist Balwant Thakur led its conceptualization, earning national recognition for the Union Territory's artistic heritage.
Jammu and Kashmir's tableau has achieved national acclaim by securing second place at this year's Republic Day parade, showcasing the region's rich heritage of arts, handicrafts, and folk traditions.
Prominent features included exquisite displays of 'pashmina' weaving, walnut wood carving, and papier-maché, seamlessly blending craftsmanship and storytelling.
Conceptualized by renowned artist Balwant Thakur, the tableau emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's cultural vibrancy and ongoing legacy of creativity.
