Jammu & Kashmir's Creative Tableau Triumphs at Republic Day Parade

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau has achieved national acclaim by securing second place at this year's Republic Day parade, showcasing the region's rich heritage of arts, handicrafts, and folk traditions.

Prominent features included exquisite displays of 'pashmina' weaving, walnut wood carving, and papier-maché, seamlessly blending craftsmanship and storytelling.

Conceptualized by renowned artist Balwant Thakur, the tableau emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's cultural vibrancy and ongoing legacy of creativity.

