Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Creative Tableau Triumphs at Republic Day Parade

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau, celebrating its rich arts, crafts, and folk traditions, secured second place at the national Republic Day parade. The float highlighted iconic handicrafts and vibrant performances, symbolizing the region's cultural landscape. Artist Balwant Thakur led its conceptualization, earning national recognition for the Union Territory's artistic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:58 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Creative Tableau Triumphs at Republic Day Parade
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau has achieved national acclaim by securing second place at this year's Republic Day parade, showcasing the region's rich heritage of arts, handicrafts, and folk traditions.

Prominent features included exquisite displays of 'pashmina' weaving, walnut wood carving, and papier-maché, seamlessly blending craftsmanship and storytelling.

Conceptualized by renowned artist Balwant Thakur, the tableau emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's cultural vibrancy and ongoing legacy of creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026