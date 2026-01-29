Left Menu

Tragic Farewell to Captain Sumit Kapoor: A Community in Mourning

The Delhi community of Rajouri Garden mourns the loss of Captain Sumit Kapoor, a seasoned pilot, who tragically died in a Baramati air crash. Known for his warmth and community spirit, Kapoor's sudden passing has left a void among family and friends who gathered to bid him farewell.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:14 IST
  • India

A deep sense of grief enveloped Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday as residents mourned the loss of Captain Sumit Kapoor, a respected local and seasoned aviator. Kapoor perished in the Baramati crash that also claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The late pilot's remains were cremated at Punjabi Bagh, with family and friends attending to honor his memory. Recollections of Kapoor as a warm-hearted neighbor and committed professional filled the air as tears were shed at the crematorium.

Kumar, a close friend, recounted Kapoor's dedication to community and family. His sudden departure leaves a significant void, as residents remember a man they could turn to during their daily walks and gatherings, unaware that the tragic news of the crash would involve their friend.

