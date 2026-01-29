Tragic Farewell to Captain Sumit Kapoor: A Community in Mourning

A deep sense of grief enveloped Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday as residents mourned the loss of Captain Sumit Kapoor, a respected local and seasoned aviator. Kapoor perished in the Baramati crash that also claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The late pilot's remains were cremated at Punjabi Bagh, with family and friends attending to honor his memory. Recollections of Kapoor as a warm-hearted neighbor and committed professional filled the air as tears were shed at the crematorium.

Kumar, a close friend, recounted Kapoor's dedication to community and family. His sudden departure leaves a significant void, as residents remember a man they could turn to during their daily walks and gatherings, unaware that the tragic news of the crash would involve their friend.