Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' at Beating Retreat

Patriotic melodies reverberated through Raisina Hill during the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marked the conclusion of Republic Day festivities. The event paid special homage to 'Vande Mataram' on its 150th anniversary, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in ceremonial splendor.

Distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were in attendance as bands played stirring tunes like 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' and a medley of patriotic songs. The performances aimed to capture and celebrate India's glorious history and diverse cultural heritage.

Significant national themes, such as the Gaganyaan mission and 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', were highlighted during the ceremony. Large screens broadcast the event, enhancing the atmosphere with symbolic images that paid tribute to India's journey and achievements. The grandeur of the event reinforced the nation's patriotic spirit and unity.

