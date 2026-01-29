Pap Diaries: SRK's smilingly removes goggles at airport, gesture towards official goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan again displayed his down-to-earth nature at the Mumbai airport as he smiled and removed his goggles when asked by a security official, and also made a "sweet gesture". SRK was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Thursday. In no time, his visuals captured by the paps surfaced online.

While his cool look drew fans' attention, netizens also noticed his gesture towards the CISF official. At the airport depature gate, the CISF official greeted Shah Rukh with a smile as he checked his documents. He politely asked the actor to remove his sunglasses, and Shah Rukh obliged immediately.

After handing back the passport with a nod and a smile, the 'Pathaan' star patted the official's arm before making his way inside. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to come up with 'King' this year.

Last week, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips show Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story.

The film's title was revealed on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. On his 60th birthday last year, the makers dropped a teaser from the film, featuring gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. With silver hair, sharp features, and a brooding aura, the actor embodied a ruthless, enigmatic persona. In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention: "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

'King' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. (ANI)

