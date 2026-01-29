WBSSC to hold written exams for recruiting non-teaching staff in March

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the West Bengal School Service Commission will hold written examinations for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools on March 1 and 8, an official said on Thursday. The School Education Department received a green signal from the state secretariat 'Nabanna' to proceed with the exams, and accordingly, the notices were being uploaded. The written examination for Group C and Group D posts will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, respectively, the WBSSC official said. There are 2,989 vacancies in Group-C and 5,488 in Group-D. Around 16 lakh candidates have already applied for the two posts. Of them, approximately 8.13 lakh candidates have applied for Group-C posts, while about 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group-D posts. The tests will be conducted across over 1,500 examination centres. The Group-C written test will be of 60 marks and the Group-D test of 40 marks. However, the SSC has made it clear that ''tainted'' non-teaching staff, whose jobs were invalidated in the SC order on April 3, 2025, will not be allowed to sit for the examinations. The Commission has already published a list of 3,512 tainted candidates-1,363 in Group-C and 2,349 in Group-D.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)