Historic Jain Diksha Mahotsav 2026 to be Held in Borivali, Mumbai

Yogtilaksuriji Bhagwan Mumbai is set to witness a historic and unprecedented spiritual event. The Jain Diksha Mahotsav 2026 is being organized for the first time on such a grand and magnificent scale in the Chikuwadi area of Borivali West. This five-day mega spiritual celebration, titled ''Sanyamrang Utsav,'' will be held from 4th February to 8th February 2026, with the grand culmination on 8th February 2026, when 18 male and 46 female aspirants will collectively embrace Jain Diksha under one pavilion - a first-of-its-kind event in the history of Maharashtra. For the Mahotsav, a vast spiritual township spread across 2,50,000 square feet has been developed, creating an environment deeply immersed in renunciation, penance, discipline, and the core spiritual values of Jainism. The Diksha ceremony will take place under the auspicious presence of senior Acharya Bhagwant, Gachchhadhipati Pujya SomSundarSuriji Maharaj Saheb, along with several revered Acharyas. The Diksha will be conducted under the guidance of Pujya YogtilakSuriji Maharaj Saheb, disciple of Pujya JinChandraSuriji Maharaj Saheb, the Jainacharya of the Pujya ShantichandraSuri tradition. The event will be graced by the sacred presence of more than 800 monks and nuns. During the five-day Mahotsav, an excellently organized Sadharmik Bhakti (community meals) arrangement has been made for over 2,00,000 devotees.The massive dining hall can accommodate more than 10,000 people at a time, serving meals three times daily. To spread the spiritual message among the masses, sweets will be distributed to over 1,00,000 households, ensuring that the essence of Jain spirituality reaches every corner of society. More than 200 Jain Sanghs of Mumbai and 1,800 trustees have been invited to this historic event, generating widespread enthusiasm across the Jain community. Enhancing the grandeur of the Mahotsav, the Derasar premises will be illuminated daily with over 1,000 lamps, creating a divine ambience reminiscent of Diwali. In the evenings, renowned devotional singers such as Manan Sanghvi, Shivam Singh, Sunny Shah, along with 12 musical teams, will present soulful bhakti music and cultural performances. Key attractions include the farewell ceremony of the Diksharthis and the grand Varshidan Yatra. Within the spiritual township, visitors will experience the Shaurya Gatha, a specially curated spiritual gallery, majestic temples, and several unique spiritual installations. A remarkable highlight of this Diksha Mahotsav is the diversity of aspirants - ranging from a 72-year-old senior to a 9-year-old child. The group includes three entire families and four married couples who will renounce worldly life together. Many aspirants come from highly educated and professional backgrounds, including Chartered Accountants, PhD scholars in Physics, Architects, Food Technologists, BA-LLB graduates, Interior Designers, Medical Lab Technology experts, and postgraduates in Arts and Science. The Diksharthis hail from nine Indian states and cities - Surat, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha (Bhabhar, Tharad, Vav), Saurashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Hinganghat, Raipur, and Ujjain - along with two aspirants from the United States of America (USA), reflecting the global spiritual reach of Jainism. This monumental event is being organized by the Adhyatmik Parivar with the generous support of benevolent patrons, and over 700 dedicated volunteers are selflessly serving to ensure its success. It is noteworthy that under the divine guidance of Jainacharya YogtilakSuriji Maharaj Saheb, a collective Diksha of 44 aspirants was organized at the same Chikuwadi location in Borivali in 2019, and over 350 individuals have embraced Diksha through his spiritual guidance in the past decade. The year 2026 also marks the centenary of the Diksha of Pujya ShantichandraSuriji, making this occasion even more auspicious. The Jain Diksha Mahotsav 2026 - Sanyamrang Utsav, to be held in Borivali, will add a glorious chapter to Jain tradition and elevate Mumbai's spiritual and cultural identity to new heights.

