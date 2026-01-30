Left Menu

Sciwind Biosciences diabetes drug approved in China 

Its CEO, Pan Hai, previously told Reuters that pricing in ⁠China would be in line with other approved competitors. Unlike Novo's Ozempic and Lilly's Mounjaro, ecnoglutide will not be covered ⁠under China's state-run health insurance scheme for type 2 diabetes treatment.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:17 IST
Sciwind Biosciences diabetes drug approved in China 
  • Country:
  • China

Sciwind Biosciences' type 2 diabetes treatment Xianyida was approved for use in ‌China, the company said on Friday, adding another participant to a hot sector in the ⁠world's second-largest pharmaceutical market. China has the highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, according to estimates from the International ​Diabetes Federation, and drugmakers including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Innovent ‍Biologics have launched injectable medicines that are designed to support them.

Hangzhou, China-based Sciwind's injection, which is also known by the name ecnoglutide, belongs to ⁠a ‌class of ⁠drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which work by helping control blood sugar levels ‍while triggering a feeling of fullness. Sciwind has sought to license ​ecnoglutide abroad and also applied to sell it in China ⁠for weight management. Its CEO, Pan Hai, previously told Reuters that pricing in ⁠China would be in line with other approved competitors.

Unlike Novo's Ozempic and Lilly's Mounjaro, ecnoglutide will not be covered ⁠under China's state-run health insurance scheme for type 2 diabetes treatment. ⁠Pan declined ‌to comment on when it would launch, pricing and whether it would enter the scheme in ⁠the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026