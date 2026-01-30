Indian Cricket Team members offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
At least seven members of the Indian cricket team offered prayers at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Friday morning, ahead of the fifth and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand. The players arrived in the city on January 29 and visited the temple at around 9.15 am on Friday, sources said. Wearing traditional temple attire, the group included India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, and batters Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, along with fielding coach T Dilip, were also part of the visit. The team members spent around 30 minutes at the sprawling temple complex, seeking blessings before the decisive match. The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, known for its rich history and ornate architecture, is one of South India's most revered Hindu shrines. India and New Zealand are set to play the final T20I on Saturday.
