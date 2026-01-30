Netflix celebrates 10 years in India with special film narrated by Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has narrated a special commemorative film unveiled by Netflix as the streaming platform celebrates 10 years of its storytelling journey in India. Netflix said the film celebrates not just a decade of content, but also the shared habit of watching, feeling and falling in love with stories together, underscoring how the service has grown alongside Indian audiences since its launch in the country ten years ago. Infused with warmth and emotion, the film traces Netflix's evolution in India, highlighting how casual conversations such as ''Netflix pe kya dekha?'' transformed into the now-familiar ritual of ''Netflix pe kya dekhein?'', reflecting the platform's growing place in everyday life. Netflix officially entered the Indian market in January 2016 as part of its global expansion. Its first Indian original series, 2018's ''Sacred Games'', created by Anurag Kashyap and starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, marked a turning point for the platform, helping establish streaming as a mainstream entertainment format in the country. Since then, Netflix India has backed a wide range of original films, series, stand-up specials and documentaries, collaborating with leading filmmakers, creators and actors while also nurturing new voices. Over the past decade, Netflix has delivered several widely watched and culturally impactful Indian originals. Its hit series slate also includes ''Delhi Crime'', ''Kota Factory'', ''Jamtara'', ''Mismatched'', ''Kohrra'', ''The Ba***ds of Bollywood'' and ''The Railway Men''. Its popular original films include ''Raat Akeli Hai'', ''Ludo'', ''Bulbull'', ''Darlings'', ''Monica, O My Darling'', ''Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'' and ''Khufiya''. Vamsi Murthy, senior director of Marketing at Netflix India, said the streamer will continue to keep nurturing stories and creating moments that feel personal, deeply Indian, and rooted in community. ''Over the last ten years, Netflix India has grown alongside its audiences by turning great stories into shared experiences. Our journey is inseparable from the fans who embraced these stories, built fandoms around them, and carried them into everyday conversations,'' he said in a statement.

