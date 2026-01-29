NHTSA Investigates Waymo Accident Near Santa Monica School

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday its investigation into an incident involving a Waymo self-driving vehicle that struck a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica. The child sustained minor injuries after running across the street from behind a parked SUV towards the school during typical drop-off hours.

The NHTSA's preliminary evaluation aims to determine if the Waymo vehicle exercised proper caution in the school zone, especially considering the presence of young pedestrians and other potential vulnerable road users. The crowded scene included other children, a crossing guard, and several double-parked vehicles.

The investigation will scrutinize the vehicle's intended behavior within school zones during drop-off and pick-up times, such as speed limit adherence. Additionally, the NHTSA will examine Waymo's reaction following the impact to understand how the autonomous technology handled the situation.

