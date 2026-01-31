Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71
Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor who brought the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" to global acclaim, has died at 71, said a representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz. O'Hara's portrayal of Rose in "Schitt's Creek" earned her the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress and helped propel the TV show to awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor who brought the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" to global acclaim, has died at 71, said a representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz. Among other roles, O'Hara also portrayed Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the movie "Home Alone," and Delia Deetz in the film "Beetlejuice."
The BBC, citing a statement from Creative Artists Agency, reported she died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. O'Hara's portrayal of Rose in "Schitt's Creek" earned her the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress and helped propel the TV show to awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)