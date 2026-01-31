Left Menu

Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71

Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor who brought ‌the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" to global acclaim, ⁠has died at 71, said a representative from the office of her manager ​Marc Gurvitz. O'Hara's portrayal of ⁠Rose in "Schitt's Creek" earned her the 2020 Emmy for best comedy ⁠actress and helped propel the TV show ⁠to ‌awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 00:49 IST
Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor who brought ‌the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" to global acclaim, ⁠has died at 71, said a representative from the office of her manager ​Marc Gurvitz. Among other roles, O'Hara ‍also portrayed Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the movie "Home Alone," and ⁠Delia ‌Deetz ⁠in the film "Beetlejuice."

The BBC, citing a statement ‍from Creative Artists Agency, reported she died ​on Friday at her home in ⁠Los Angeles following a brief illness. O'Hara's portrayal of ⁠Rose in "Schitt's Creek" earned her the 2020 Emmy for best comedy ⁠actress and helped propel the TV show ⁠to ‌awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

