Stephen Fry Takes Lead in 'The Interrogator'

Renowned British actor and author Stephen Fry is set to captivate audiences in the new drama series, 'The Interrogator'. Directed by Paul McGuigan, the highly anticipated series will see Fry in the role of Conrad Henry, a former MI6 agent who takes unconventional methods to crack the minds of notorious criminals.

Produced by Anonymous Content and Lionsgate Television, the show is backed by an esteemed team including executive producers McGuigan, Neil Burger, Bill Harper, Matt Pyken, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz. The 12-episode series aims to bring thrilling narratives, spotlighting Henry's unique abilities.

Aside from acting, Fry recently graced the Jaipur Literature Festival in India, where he conducted a workshop. Known for his roles in 'Jeeves and Wooster' and as the host of the BBC's 'QI', Fry continues to leave an indelible mark across various creative arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)