Stephen Fry Takes Lead in 'The Interrogator'

British actor Stephen Fry stars in the upcoming drama series 'The Interrogator', showcasing his skills as a former MI6 agent. Directed by Paul McGuigan, the show unveils Fry's character handling dangerous criminals using his wit. He attended the Jaipur Literature Festival recently, adding to his diverse portfolio.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:54 IST
Renowned British actor and author Stephen Fry is set to captivate audiences in the new drama series, 'The Interrogator'. Directed by Paul McGuigan, the highly anticipated series will see Fry in the role of Conrad Henry, a former MI6 agent who takes unconventional methods to crack the minds of notorious criminals.

Produced by Anonymous Content and Lionsgate Television, the show is backed by an esteemed team including executive producers McGuigan, Neil Burger, Bill Harper, Matt Pyken, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz. The 12-episode series aims to bring thrilling narratives, spotlighting Henry's unique abilities.

Aside from acting, Fry recently graced the Jaipur Literature Festival in India, where he conducted a workshop. Known for his roles in 'Jeeves and Wooster' and as the host of the BBC's 'QI', Fry continues to leave an indelible mark across various creative arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

