Supreme Court Questions Non-Invocation of IPC in Noida Hate Crime Case
The Supreme Court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on why relevant IPC sections weren't invoked in a Noida hate crime FIR from 2021. Hearing the plea of a victim, the bench expressed concern over the non-registration of appropriate charges, urging immediate action and a fair investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of an alleged hate crime in Noida, 2021, questioning why pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were not invoked in the First Information Report (FIR).
During a hearing, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta scrutinized the state's approach, urging the implementation of appropriate charges. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing Uttar Pradesh, revealed that an inquiry has been initiated against the investigating officer.
The petitioner, a senior citizen, claimed victimization due to religious identity, citing sections 153-B and 295-A of the IPC. The top court has demanded a comprehensive response, emphasizing the necessity of addressing such incidents for national integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
