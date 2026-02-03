Left Menu

IGI Acquires AGL: Transforming Gemological Certification

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has acquired American Gemological Laboratories (AGL). This strategic move aims to combine IGI's extensive reach with AGL's expertise in colored gemstones to enhance global certification standards. The acquisition promises to elevate transparency, innovation, and integrity in the jewelry industry.

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has announced its acquisition of American Gemological Laboratories (AGL), a renowned leader in colored gemstone analysis. This union aims to bolster the global scale and scientific expertise of both organizations, promising a new era of transparency and trust in gemstone certification across the jewelry industry.

IGI, known for its expansive global platform, will provide AGL with access to its extensive infrastructure, broadening AGL's reach in colored gemstone certification. This alliance not only diversifies IGI's portfolio but also leverages long-term growth through enhanced research capabilities.

Chris Smith, President and Chief Gemologist of AGL, affirmed the continuity of AGL's operations as an independent entity. The acquisition will reinforce educational programs and maintain operational standards while the backing of Blackstone's investment promises sustained development and scientific leadership for AGL on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

