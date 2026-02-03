Singapore-India Tourism Flourishes Amid 60th Diplomatic Anniversary
Singapore experienced a 1% increase in visitors from India in 2025, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations. This rise contributed to robust tourism spending, reflecting trust in the destination. Total international visitors reached 16.9 million, boosting tourism receipts to a record high of SGD 23.9 billion.
Singapore welcomed over 1.2 million visitors from India in 2025, marking a 1% growth from the previous year, as per the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The year was a milestone in Singapore-India tourism, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties, with over a million Indian visitors contributing significantly to local tourism revenue.
Markus Tan, STB's Regional Director, expressed satisfaction with this increased footfall, claiming it was indicative of the market's confidence in Singapore. Overall, international arrivals rose by 2.3%, reaching 16.9 million in 2025, which emphasizes the country's enduring global appeal among travelers.
Tourism receipts hit a record SGD 23.9 billion in the first three quarters, a 6.5% rise from 2024, with Indian tourists accounting for SGD 1.17 billion of this figure. This growth is attributed to diverse attractions, improved connectivity, and marketing strategies that resonate with Indian visitors.
