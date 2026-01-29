Left Menu

Indian Ceramics Asia 2026: A Focus on Efficiency and Sustainability

Indian Ceramics Asia 2026, held at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, highlights a significant shift from expansion to efficiency and sustainability in the ceramics industry. Organized by Messe Muenchen India and Unifair Exhibition Service Co. Ltd., the event showcases over 300 brands focusing on smarter technology choices and energy cost management.

Gandhinagar
Gandhinagar, January 29th: The 20th edition of Indian Ceramics Asia commenced at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, underscoring a pivotal shift in the ceramics industry towards efficiency and sustainability over rapid expansion.

With over 300 exhibitors from eight countries and dedicated pavilions for Germany and Italy, the event, organized by Messe Muenchen India and Unifair Exhibition Service Co. Ltd., emphasizes smarter manufacturing choices. Prominent voices from the industry, like Bhupinder Singh and Hareshbhai Ramjibhai Bopaliya, highlight the focus on technology that delivers measurable savings and consistency.

Key features include the Innovation Exchange Forum with themes on energy management and digitalisation, as well as live demonstrations to guide informed investment decisions. The strategic importance of India's ceramics industry is further reinforced by keen international interest amid growing domestic and selective export markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

