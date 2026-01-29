India's Urban Promise: A Journey from Strain to Sustainability

India's urban development presents neither a tale of decline nor of adequacy, but an unfolding promise, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The report identifies supply-side limitations in land, housing, and mobility as key challenges exacerbating urban pressures.

Presented before the upcoming Budget, the Survey highlights critical urban strains, including long commutes and inconsistent services. Despite advancements in sanitation, waste, and water services, a shift towards reliability and efficiency remains essential.

The document underscores the need for stronger civic consciousness and institutional frameworks to address governance fragmentation and fiscal autonomy limitations in Indian cities, aiming to enhance their role in global networks.

