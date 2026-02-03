Lions and Mangoes: Art and Ecology Intertwined at Sustain India Exhibition

The 'Bitter Nectar' exhibition, part of the 3rd Sustain India Exhibition at Bikaner House, showcases art that challenges prevailing narratives on climate change and ecological disruption. The exhibition represents a collaborative effort between the Council of Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) and artist duo Thukral & Tagra. A spotlighted piece is Mrugen Rathod's installation featuring over 540 saffron-hued lions modeled after the Gir Kesar mango. This work evokes themes of human encroachment, territorial displacement, and monocultural impacts.

In addition to Rathod, two other artists contribute significant perspectives. Vedant Patil's 'Spillage to Spoilage' reveals the fragility embedded in the rural-urban milk journey, while Anuja Dasgupta's '(Re)Frame' celebrates the interconnectedness seen in Ladakh's apricot ecology. These projects emphasize the cascading effects environmental shifts impose on climate-resilient communities.

The exhibition includes diverse art forms from across India grappling with ecological narratives. Works explore topics such as urbanization, material memory, agricultural rhythms, and ecological preservation. The exhibition not only maps a shared ecological concern but also questions our inclination for sweetness amid environmental duress. The exhibition concludes on February 15.

