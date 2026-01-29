India's Climate Action: Core to Development Strategy

India's Economic Survey 2025-26 underscores the indispensable role of climate action in the nation's development strategy. It challenges the global north for their lack of commitment, insisting that India's climate ambition must be supported with adequate financial and technological backing.

The survey anticipates India's energy needs peaking, stressing the importance of energy access, affordability, and security in achieving sustainable growth. It critiques the insufficient climate finance from developed nations and stresses the need for reforming international financial systems to support developing countries.

As India targets becoming a developed nation by 2047, adaptation and public investment become vital. The survey calls for a credible national platform for climate projects, bolstered by international finance, to sustain development gains while minimizing environmental risks.