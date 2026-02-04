Madhur Bhandarkar Wraps Up 'The Wives': A Glimpse into Stardom's Shadows

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrated for his penetrating films such as 'Fashion' and 'Heroine', has called it a wrap on his latest project, 'The Wives'.

The director shared the milestone on social media, posting images with his film's ensemble cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Regina Cassandra.

This marks Bhandarkar's 16th film, promising a captivating exploration into the glamorous yet complex world of star wives.

(With inputs from agencies.)