Madhur Bhandarkar Wraps Up 'The Wives': A Glimpse into Stardom's Shadows
Director Madhur Bhandarkar, noted for films like 'Fashion' and 'Chandni Bar', has completed shooting his latest project 'The Wives'. This film marks his 16th directorial venture and dives into the lives of star wives. The announcement was made via Instagram, showcasing photos with the cast and crew.
Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrated for his penetrating films such as 'Fashion' and 'Heroine', has called it a wrap on his latest project, 'The Wives'.
The director shared the milestone on social media, posting images with his film's ensemble cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Regina Cassandra.
This marks Bhandarkar's 16th film, promising a captivating exploration into the glamorous yet complex world of star wives.
