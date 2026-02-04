Left Menu

Esha Singh Shines in Asian Championship Triumph

Esha Singh continued her winning streak by securing the women's 10m air pistol gold at the Asian Championship. She overcame challenges from Chinese Taipei and fellow Indian shooters to achieve her second senior Asian gold. In the men's event, Samrat Rana claimed bronze, contributing to India's team successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:10 IST
Esha Singh Shines in Asian Championship Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Esha Singh showcased her extraordinary skills at the Asian Championship by clinching the women's 10m air pistol gold. The young Olympian, who had a successful previous season, remained composed against strong contenders from Chinese Taipei and India, ultimately securing her second senior Asian Championship title.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, India's Samrat Rana bagged a bronze medal, adding to the team's overall success. The championship witnessed intense competition, with Indian shooters performing impressively in both individual and team categories, highlighting the country's dominance in shooting sports.

In the team events, India continued to excel, winning gold in the women's category and silver in the men's. With a record number of 118 shooters participating, India's presence was formidable, as displayed by podium finishes across various divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

 India
2
India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

 Russia
3
Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Steps Down

Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Ste...

 Global
4
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026