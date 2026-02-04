Esha Singh Shines in Asian Championship Triumph

Esha Singh showcased her extraordinary skills at the Asian Championship by clinching the women's 10m air pistol gold. The young Olympian, who had a successful previous season, remained composed against strong contenders from Chinese Taipei and India, ultimately securing her second senior Asian Championship title.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, India's Samrat Rana bagged a bronze medal, adding to the team's overall success. The championship witnessed intense competition, with Indian shooters performing impressively in both individual and team categories, highlighting the country's dominance in shooting sports.

In the team events, India continued to excel, winning gold in the women's category and silver in the men's. With a record number of 118 shooters participating, India's presence was formidable, as displayed by podium finishes across various divisions.

