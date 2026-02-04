Rapper Badshah to Make History at 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Rapper Badshah, widely acclaimed for hits like 'Jugnu' and 'Garmi,' will break new ground as the first Indian rapper to grace the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles.

The event is set for February 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. In a statement, Badshah expressed his excitement about being part of this significant global event, where he aims to spotlight Indian hip hop on a prestigious international platform.

Joining an illustrious list of participants from various entertainment sectors, Badshah will share the court with notable figures such as actor Keegan-Michael Key and former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, in a game that blends sport, culture, and self-expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)