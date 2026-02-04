Rapper Badshah to Make History at 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Badshah becomes the first Indian rapper to participate in the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The event will be held on February 13 in Inglewood, California. He is excited to represent Indian hip hop and bring his energy to the global stage, alongside other celebrities.
Rapper Badshah, widely acclaimed for hits like 'Jugnu' and 'Garmi,' will break new ground as the first Indian rapper to grace the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles.
The event is set for February 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. In a statement, Badshah expressed his excitement about being part of this significant global event, where he aims to spotlight Indian hip hop on a prestigious international platform.
Joining an illustrious list of participants from various entertainment sectors, Badshah will share the court with notable figures such as actor Keegan-Michael Key and former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, in a game that blends sport, culture, and self-expression.
