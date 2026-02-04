Vaidehi Art Gallery: Reviving Sita's Legacy in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has unveiled plans for the Vaidehi Art Gallery in Ayodhya, a homage to Goddess Sita. The gallery is intended to preserve and promote Sita's life, teachings, and virtues as cornerstones of Indian culture, dignity, and moral values.

Adityanath emphasizes the creation of a state-of-the-art cultural space, differing from the typical art museum. This space, he mandates, should deliver an immersive experience, allowing visitors to deeply engage with Sita's narrative and embody her virtues of sacrifice, compassion, and inner strength.

The gallery, to be situated near the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, aims to contribute significantly to Ayodhya's rise as a global cultural hub. It will also prominently feature the rich traditions and artistry of Mithila, enhancing the cultural offerings for the multitude of devotees visiting the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)