Vaidehi Art Gallery: Reviving Sita's Legacy in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the establishment of the Vaidehi Art Gallery in Ayodhya, dedicated to honoring Goddess Sita. The gallery aims to connect the younger generation with Sita's ideals through a modern, immersive experience, showcasing Mithila's culture and Ayodhya's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:23 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has unveiled plans for the Vaidehi Art Gallery in Ayodhya, a homage to Goddess Sita. The gallery is intended to preserve and promote Sita's life, teachings, and virtues as cornerstones of Indian culture, dignity, and moral values.

Adityanath emphasizes the creation of a state-of-the-art cultural space, differing from the typical art museum. This space, he mandates, should deliver an immersive experience, allowing visitors to deeply engage with Sita's narrative and embody her virtues of sacrifice, compassion, and inner strength.

The gallery, to be situated near the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, aims to contribute significantly to Ayodhya's rise as a global cultural hub. It will also prominently feature the rich traditions and artistry of Mithila, enhancing the cultural offerings for the multitude of devotees visiting the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

