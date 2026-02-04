AIADMK's Promises: Transformative Schemes for Social Security and Cultural Heritage

In a strategic move ahead of the state elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled a fresh array of poll promises aimed at uplifting various community groups in Tamil Nadu.

Among the significant pledges are the enhancement of monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and the waiving of education loans, especially targeting senior citizens, widows, transgenders, and the differently abled. Additionally, families of bull-tamers, who lose their lives during the traditional sport of Jallikattu, are promised Rs 10 lakh in compensation.

An added focus on culture and tradition is evident as subsidies are announced for hosting Jallikattu events, alongside a return to the manual registration system to streamline participant involvement. The AIADMK agenda further includes interest-free loans for women from minority communities, emphasizing a supportive framework for business inception and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)