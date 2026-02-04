Chris Hemsworth's Journey to Inner Fulfillment
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth reveals a shift in his outlook, stating his self-worth no longer depends on external achievements. He acknowledges the change after years of aspiring for career milestones. Hemsworth emphasizes his contentment through internal growth, as he prepares for his next role in 'Crime 101'.
Renowned Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has disclosed a significant shift in his outlook on self-worth. He stated that he no longer conflates his self-esteem with external accomplishments, a perspective that he often reminds himself of while reining in his former keenness to consistently push forward.
Hemsworth, with over two decades in the film industry and known for hit films like 'Thor', 'Ragnarok', and 'Avengers: Endgame', shared insights into his career evolution. He once believed that critical acclaim or box office success would lead to personal fulfillment, a notion he now calls absurd.
In an interview with The Guardian, Hemsworth talked about his upcoming role in the crime thriller 'Crime 101', directed by Bart Layton, set to release on February 13. The film features him as a master jewel thief whose daring heists along California's Route 101 perplex the police.
