Savannah Guthrie's Heartfelt Plea for Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie, prominent U.S. news anchor, issued an emotional video plea regarding the disappearance of her elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Arizona home. Authorities suspect abduction. FBI is involved, and reports of ransom notes have surfaced. Savannah highlighted her mother's fragile health, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:01 IST
Savannah Guthrie, a prominent U.S. morning news anchor, released an emotional video plea concerning her elderly mother's disappearance from her Arizona residence, believed to be an abduction. The incident, reported three days ago, has led to intense police scrutiny and involvement from FBI agents.

The video message, recorded with her siblings, underscores the family's need for communication, especially amid reports of ransom notes. The Guthrie family is wary of digital manipulation but remains hopeful for concrete leads. Nancy Guthrie's well-being is precarious, tied closely to her need for daily medication, intensifying the urgency of her safe return.

Law enforcement, including Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, views the incident as a kidnapping due to Nancy Guthrie's limited mobility. President Donald Trump has extended federal support to aid local investigators. A press conference is anticipated for further updates on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

