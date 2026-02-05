Shadaab Mirza's Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya Breaks Digital Record

Director Shadaab Mirza has set a major benchmark with his show Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya on Kuku TV, which achieved an astonishing 75 million views within a month. The production, spearheaded by Ritu Vaidya under Kusum Communications, is being hailed as an unprecedented success in the realm of vertical television.

Starring Nishant Malkani, Adah Khan, and Akshay Anand, the show resonated with audiences due to its emotional depth and engaging storytelling. For Mirza, this project was a landmark as it marked his directorial debut on the platform, enhancing the achievement's significance. A notable visual aspect was the meticulously crafted railway station set at Mira Road, which added both authenticity and cinematic flair.

Adding to the digital success, a promotional reel amassed over 8 million views, demonstrating the show's strong online impact. Shadaab Mirza's career, marked by global recognition at festivals like Cannes, and critical acclaim for his film Barkhaa, signifies his growth as a storyteller who successfully balances meaningful narratives with broad appeal. Currently, Mirza is focused on additional vertical shows and an OTT project, further cementing his place in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)