Left Menu

Shadaab Mirza's Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya Breaks Digital Record

Director Shadaab Mirza's debut show on Kuku TV, Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya, produced by Ritu Vaidya under Kusum Communications, achieved over 75 million views in one month. Its success, marked by engaging storytelling and authenticity, reflects Mirza's growth in filmmaking, with a strong digital buzz further amplifying its popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:15 IST
Shadaab Mirza's Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya Breaks Digital Record
  • Country:
  • United States

Director Shadaab Mirza has set a major benchmark with his show Coolie Ki Diamond Dulhaniya on Kuku TV, which achieved an astonishing 75 million views within a month. The production, spearheaded by Ritu Vaidya under Kusum Communications, is being hailed as an unprecedented success in the realm of vertical television.

Starring Nishant Malkani, Adah Khan, and Akshay Anand, the show resonated with audiences due to its emotional depth and engaging storytelling. For Mirza, this project was a landmark as it marked his directorial debut on the platform, enhancing the achievement's significance. A notable visual aspect was the meticulously crafted railway station set at Mira Road, which added both authenticity and cinematic flair.

Adding to the digital success, a promotional reel amassed over 8 million views, demonstrating the show's strong online impact. Shadaab Mirza's career, marked by global recognition at festivals like Cannes, and critical acclaim for his film Barkhaa, signifies his growth as a storyteller who successfully balances meaningful narratives with broad appeal. Currently, Mirza is focused on additional vertical shows and an OTT project, further cementing his place in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India
3
India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

 India
4
Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths for up to 5 yrs: FM Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026