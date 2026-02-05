Bihar's Battle Against Vulgar Tunes: Securing Women's Dignity
The Bihar Police have initiated a statewide effort to curb vulgar and double-meaning songs, considering them a social issue threatening women's safety and degrading children’s minds. The action involves a crackdown, especially ahead of Holi, targeting public spaces where these songs are played.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Police have launched a statewide campaign against vulgar and double-meaning songs, labeling them a social threat to women's security and children's mental health, according to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The initiative prioritizes actions particularly ahead of the Holi festival.
All district police units are instructed to spearhead a special drive, focusing on performances at public gatherings, as well as in buses, trucks, and auto-rickshaws. Offenders will be booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita provisions, aiming to cleanse these spaces of inappropriate content.
This crackdown trails prior demands from the Bihar assembly, emphasized by Congress MLA Pratima Kumari. The state government had guaranteed decisive measures, underscoring their commitment to tackling this sociocultural challenge.
