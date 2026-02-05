Left Menu

Art Installment Forest: A Lush Corner at India Art Fair 2026

FOREST II, a living forest with over 200 native and endangered plants, is showcased at the India Art Fair 2026. This eco-friendly Miyawaki-inspired pocket forest aims for swift ecological growth. Installed by artist Raki Nikahetiya and commissioned by Max Estates Limited, it's designed for Delhi-NCR's semi-arid climate.

At the India Art Fair 2026, a unique installation named FOREST II captivates visitors with its rich tapestry of over 200 native and endangered plant species. Designed to endure beyond the event's close, this eco-art piece is garnering attention for its innovative approach to urban biodiversity.

Inspired by the Miyawaki method, the installation features a dense, multi-layered pocket forest that thrives in Delhi-NCR's semi-arid environment. Artist Raki Nikahetiya has meticulously created this living forest, which is poised to foster rapid ecological growth within a restricted area.

Commissioned by Max Estates Limited, FOREST II is also a testament to sustainable practices. Utilizing 10 tonnes of reclaimed metal from construction sites, the forest enclosure not only enhances soil conditions but also promotes urban biodiversity, as described by the real estate developer.

