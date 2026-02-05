Punjab Honors Legacy of Guru Ravidas at 649th Parkash Parb

In a bid to honor the timeless teachings of Guru Ravidas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government is committed to fostering an egalitarian society. Mann emphasized this during his recent declaration that the entire Punjab cabinet will participate in the 649th 'Parkash Parb' of Guru Ravidas on February 6 at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur.

The Chief Minister described Guru Ravidas's teachings as a beacon for humanity, inspiring efforts to eradicate social evils such as inequality and discrimination. He also highlighted the newly constructed memorial at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, which cost Rs 148 crore, as a tribute to the Guru's enduring legacy of equality, compassion, and human dignity.

The memorial, deemed world-class, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including a modern building for tourists, multi-level parking, 'Minar-e-Begumpura', Sangat Hall, and an auditorium. Mann reiterated the government's commitment to realizing Guru Ravidas's vision of a society free from all forms of discrimination and suffering.