Punjab Honors Legacy of Guru Ravidas at 649th Parkash Parb
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's commitment to fostering an egalitarian society in line with Guru Ravidas's teachings. A state-level celebration will be held on February 6 at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, highlighting a new memorial as a tribute to the Guru's vision of equality and compassion.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to honor the timeless teachings of Guru Ravidas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government is committed to fostering an egalitarian society. Mann emphasized this during his recent declaration that the entire Punjab cabinet will participate in the 649th 'Parkash Parb' of Guru Ravidas on February 6 at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur.
The Chief Minister described Guru Ravidas's teachings as a beacon for humanity, inspiring efforts to eradicate social evils such as inequality and discrimination. He also highlighted the newly constructed memorial at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, which cost Rs 148 crore, as a tribute to the Guru's enduring legacy of equality, compassion, and human dignity.
The memorial, deemed world-class, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including a modern building for tourists, multi-level parking, 'Minar-e-Begumpura', Sangat Hall, and an auditorium. Mann reiterated the government's commitment to realizing Guru Ravidas's vision of a society free from all forms of discrimination and suffering.
