Controversy Erupts Over Netflix Film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

The title of Netflix's upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' faces objections from Film Makers Combine for being unauthorized. A notice was issued to the production house, Friday Story Tellers, and Netflix. Allegations of defamatory content in the film also led to a petitioner seeking a streaming ban via the Delhi High Court.

Updated: 06-02-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:19 IST
'Ghooskhor Pandat' (Photo/Instagram@NetflixIndia). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai-based organization, Film Makers Combine (FMC), has taken serious objection to the title of the forthcoming Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. In a notice sent to Friday Story Tellers, the film's production house, FMC highlighted a violation of protocol alleging that the title had neither been applied for nor granted according to the association's records.

FMC warned the production team of potential disciplinary actions and also reached out to streaming giant Netflix, stating their concern over the film's unauthorized title usage. They insisted that the title, as it stands, violates the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, urging Netflix to refrain from using it.

Compounding the issue, a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court seeks to halt the release and streaming of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on grounds of the title and content being defamatory and communal. The petitioner calls for judicial intervention to prevent the film's broadcast. Netflix, as of yet, has remained silent on these accusations and pending legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

