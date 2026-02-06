Left Menu

Goa's Rising Online Scams: Protecting Digital Tourists

Goa BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavde has raised concerns over a rise in online scams targeting tourists. The scams involve fraudulent hotel bookings and digital payment frauds, damaging the tourism industry. Tanavde calls for stringent measures including mandatory KYC verification for tourism websites.

Updated: 06-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:00 IST
Goa's Rising Online Scams: Protecting Digital Tourists
Goa's tourism sector is under threat from a surge in online scams targeting unsuspecting visitors, according to BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavde. He highlighted the issue in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the need for decisive action against fraudulent platforms.

With Goa emerging as a hotspot for tourists and digital nomads, the incidences of cyber fraud involving hotel bookings and digital payments have reportedly increased. MP Tanavde attributed this rise to scammers listing fake hotels and creating counterfeit websites to swindle visitors.

Tourists often realize they've been duped only upon arrival in the state, facing financial losses and ruined plans. Tanavde urged the government to enforce strict KYC requirements for all tourism websites and suggested real-time monitoring to curb these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

