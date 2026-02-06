Goa's Rising Online Scams: Protecting Digital Tourists

Goa's tourism sector is under threat from a surge in online scams targeting unsuspecting visitors, according to BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavde. He highlighted the issue in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the need for decisive action against fraudulent platforms.

With Goa emerging as a hotspot for tourists and digital nomads, the incidences of cyber fraud involving hotel bookings and digital payments have reportedly increased. MP Tanavde attributed this rise to scammers listing fake hotels and creating counterfeit websites to swindle visitors.

Tourists often realize they've been duped only upon arrival in the state, facing financial losses and ruined plans. Tanavde urged the government to enforce strict KYC requirements for all tourism websites and suggested real-time monitoring to curb these fraudulent activities.

