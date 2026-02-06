Renewing Synodal Commitment: CBCI's Call for Hopeful Engagement in India

In a stirring call to action, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), has urged India's bishops to renew their synodal commitment and strengthen their public witness. Speaking at the 37th CBCI general body meeting, he emphasized the Church's rootedness in both the Gospel and India's Constitution.

Addressing the prevailing societal challenges, Thazhath called for a robust engagement with public life, advocating for truth, charity, and courage in the public sphere. He stressed the importance of empowering laity, youth, and women, and building strong advocacy networks to confront issues like social polarisation and misinformation.

Moreover, Thazhath highlighted the role of technology in modern society, urging the Church to ensure its human-centric orientation. He lauded the Network of Indian Catholic Entrepreneurship as an example of integrating faith, ethics, and entrepreneurship, contributing positively to the common good.

(With inputs from agencies.)