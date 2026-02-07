Left Menu

Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav Unite for Exciting New Film Venture

Producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav are collaborating again after their successful film 'Mrs.' which marked a sensitive portrayal of domestic issues. Their new project, deeply rooted in creativity and shared vision, aims to push cinematic boundaries further, continuing their impactful storytelling journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:09 IST
Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav Unite for Exciting New Film Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for film enthusiasts, producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav have announced their collaboration on a new cinematic project. This comes after the success of their previous film, ''Mrs.'', which not only received critical acclaim but also sparked conversations on the representation of domestic labor and gender roles.

The duo shared the announcement on social media as they celebrated the first anniversary of their critically acclaimed project ''Mrs.'', a Hindi-language remake of the Malayalam film ''The Great Indian Kitchen''. Released on the OTT platform ZEE5, ''Mrs.'' struck a chord with audiences for its portrayal of societal expectations faced by women, starring Sanya Malhotra as a newly married woman challenged by traditional norms.

Both Baweja and Kadav expressed their excitement over their upcoming project, emphasizing the collaborative trust and creative synergy they share. This reunion is seen not as a starting point but as a continuation of their mission to produce cinema that resonates deeply with its audience, pushing the limits of narrative storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

 Global
3
Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender'

Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Su...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026