Khanna Gems: Leading with Legacy in the Gemstone Industry

Khanna Gems, a pioneer in the astrological gemstone industry since 1987, is celebrated for its steadfast focus on authenticity and ethical business practices. Established by Mr. Pankaj Khanna, the brand initially aimed to restore trust during a time when untreated gemstones were rare.

Under the leadership of Mr. Aaradhya Khanna, the second-generation Director & CEO, Khanna Gems has adopted a digital-first approach while continuing its promise of delivering genuine gemstones. His efforts ensure a consumer-aware and modernized engagement model.

Promoter Director Mrs. Anu Khanna has fortified the company's financial discipline and operational growth. As Khanna Gems exemplifies integrity and educational outreach, it remains true to its founding mission of bridging generations with trust and excellence in gemology.

