Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Box Office Metrics at Zee Cine Awards

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia underscored the significance of numerical metrics in gauging the success of films and songs during the Zee Cine Awards press conference on Saturday.

Bhatia emphasized that numbers are a reflection of how many audiences engage with creative works, using her hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree2' as a prime example of effective audience connection.

The event, attended by stars like Akshay Kumar and Mithoon, also paid tribute to the late actor Dharmendra. Attendees announced upcoming performances and shared plans for the awards gala.

(With inputs from agencies.)