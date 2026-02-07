Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Box Office Metrics at Zee Cine Awards
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted the importance of numbers, such as views and box office figures, as indicators of a film or song's outreach. Speaking at the Zee Cine Awards press conference, she cited the success of her song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree2'. The event also announced performances by stars like Akshay Kumar and Mithoon.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia underscored the significance of numerical metrics in gauging the success of films and songs during the Zee Cine Awards press conference on Saturday.
Bhatia emphasized that numbers are a reflection of how many audiences engage with creative works, using her hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree2' as a prime example of effective audience connection.
The event, attended by stars like Akshay Kumar and Mithoon, also paid tribute to the late actor Dharmendra. Attendees announced upcoming performances and shared plans for the awards gala.
