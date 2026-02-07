Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan Reignite Comedy with 'Bhooth Bangla'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has just announced that his latest project, 'Bhooth Bangla,' will be released in theaters on April 10. The horror comedy, directed by frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, was initially slated for a May 15 release, marking the first time the two have reunited in 14 years.

Kumar, who shared the news on Instagram with a teaser, has had a successful run working with the veteran filmmaker, with previous collaborations including iconic comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Bhagam Bhag'. Their last joint venture was 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010.

The film, presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Additionally, Akshay and Priyadarshan have two more upcoming projects: 'Haiwaan', featuring Saif Ali Khan, and the much-anticipated third installment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.

