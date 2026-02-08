Leadership Shakeup at The Washington Post: Will Lewis Steps Down Amid Controversy

The Washington Post announced the departure of its publisher and CEO, Will Lewis, following a turbulent period marked by significant layoffs and financial difficulties. Lewis, who previously led Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal, took helm amidst steep losses in 2023.

His tenure saw a shift to a libertarian focus in the opinion section and controversy over hiring practices, drawing criticism from staff and unions. The Washington Post Guild called his departure 'long overdue' and urged owner Jeff Bezos to reconsider recent staff reductions.

Acting CEO and publisher Jeff D'Onofrio emphasized the importance of customer data in shaping future decisions. Bezos described the leadership change as a chance to maintain the Post's vital journalistic mission and seize new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)