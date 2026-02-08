Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at The Washington Post: Will Lewis Steps Down Amid Controversy

Will Lewis exits The Washington Post amidst financial struggles, staff cuts, and criticism from unions. With layoffs and leadership challenges, his tenure was marked by controversy. Jeff D'Onofrio takes interim leadership as Jeff Bezos highlights the potential for a successful journalistic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 06:41 IST
Leadership Shakeup at The Washington Post: Will Lewis Steps Down Amid Controversy

The Washington Post announced the departure of its publisher and CEO, Will Lewis, following a turbulent period marked by significant layoffs and financial difficulties. Lewis, who previously led Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal, took helm amidst steep losses in 2023.

His tenure saw a shift to a libertarian focus in the opinion section and controversy over hiring practices, drawing criticism from staff and unions. The Washington Post Guild called his departure 'long overdue' and urged owner Jeff Bezos to reconsider recent staff reductions.

Acting CEO and publisher Jeff D'Onofrio emphasized the importance of customer data in shaping future decisions. Bezos described the leadership change as a chance to maintain the Post's vital journalistic mission and seize new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

 India
2
Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative Surge

Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative...

 Japan
3
Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

 India
4
Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026