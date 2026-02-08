Freedom's Call: Protests Outside Helicoide Prison

In a bid to secure the freedom of their loved ones, dozens of relatives and friends of Venezuelan political detainees gathered for a protest outside Helicoide prison in Caracas. The protest highlights mounting pressure on Acting President Delcy Rodríguez to act on promises of prisoner releases linked to political activities.

The demonstration comes amid criticism from families and human rights organizations over the slow pace of the anticipated releases. Although Rodríguez's government announced intentions to release many prisoners, the reality has left many, like Aurora Silva, feeling disrespected and dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has begun debating an amnesty bill, hoping to facilitate the release of hundreds of detainees. With determination and tenacity, the protestors continue to press for swift action, hoping that the assembly's decisions will indeed bring about long-awaited freedom.

