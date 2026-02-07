Bhupendra Patel Lays Foundation for Ambaji's 'Shakti Corridor'
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated projects worth Rs 950 crore for the 'Shakti corridor' in Ambaji, enhancing amenities for pilgrims. The development, part of a larger Rs 1,632-crore plan, aligns with PM Modi's vision of uniting heritage and development. New facilities include multi-level parking and India’s largest light and sound show.
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant step toward enhancing pilgrimage experiences by laying the foundation stones for the first phase of the 'Shakti corridor' in Ambaji, Banaskantha district. This ambitious project, valued at Rs 950 crore, aims to offer improved facilities for the devotees visiting the revered Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata temple.
The development is part of a broader Rs 1,632-crore initiative crafted to support the influx of pilgrims and tourists over the next 25 years. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' campaign, this project emphasizes preserving heritage while fostering growth. The corridor will include new amenities such as a multi-level parking structure, 'Divya Darshan Chowk,' an amphitheater, and a state-of-the-art light and sound show.
These enhancements echo similar transformations at other sacred sites like Kashi Vishwanath and Kedarnath. The anticipated Ambaji-Taranga rail project will further improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth. During his visit, CM Patel also took part in religious observances at the temple, underscoring the cultural significance of these projects.
