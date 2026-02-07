Left Menu

Netflix Gears Up for 'Under Paris' Sequel with New Director

Netflix is working on a sequel to its 2024 hit film 'Under Paris,' appointing Alexandre Aja as the new director. The movie continues its thrilling shark narrative, begun by Xavier Gens, focusing on a marine scientist battling a freshwater shark terrorizing Paris.

Alexandre Aja (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix has announced plans for a sequel to its 2024 shark thriller film 'Under Paris,' introducing Alexandre Aja as the new director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is eager to continue the gripping story that captivated audiences around the globe.

The original film, directed by Xavier Gens and released under the French title 'Sous la Seine,' followed a marine scientist as he fought to protect Paris from a freshwater-adapted shark threatening the city. Set against the backdrop of a major sports event, the scientist's struggle became even more urgent when city officials refused to cancel the event.

Berenice Bejo, who starred in the first film, is expected to reprise her role in the sequel. Producer Vincent Roget is also returning. While details about the new installment remain scarce, thriller aficionado Alexandre Aja, known for hits like 'Piranha 3D' and 'Crawl,' is set to bring his signature suspenseful style to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

