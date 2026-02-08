Left Menu

Clashing Protests Erupt Over Winter Olympics and U.S. Involvement

Italian police clashed with protesters near a Winter Olympics venue, using tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators opposing the environmental impact of the Games and U.S. agents' presence. Despite initial violent outbursts, a larger peaceful protest dispersed earlier, objecting to the Olympic preparations and foreign security involvement.

  • Italy

Italian police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of protesters who attempted to access a highway near a Winter Olympics site on Saturday. The confrontation marked the culmination of a peaceful protest by thousands who opposed both the environmental impact of the Games and the presence of U.S. agents in Italy.

The skirmish escalated after the main protest had dispersed, with demonstrators attempting to reach the Santagiulia Olympic ice hockey rink. Earlier in the day, masked protesters set off smoke bombs and firecrackers, drawing police to the construction site near the Olympic Village. The demonstration's timing coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation at the Games' opening ceremony.

Critics expressed concern over the Olympic preparations, citing environmental damage and bypassed legal procedures for infrastructure projects. Demonstrators carried cardboard cutouts symbolizing felled trees and banners calling for reclaiming cities and mountains. The protests also reflected opposition to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's involvement in security operations during the Olympics.

