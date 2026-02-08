Left Menu

Preserving History: New Cultural Conservation Laboratory to Open in Maharashtra

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and INTACH have agreed to establish a laboratory for conserving Marathwada's cultural heritage. This initiative addresses a lack of scientific facilities for artefact preservation, marking the first such lab in Maharashtra, aiming to serve both local and regional needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has teamed up with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to launch a laboratory dedicated to the conservation of Marathwada's cultural landmarks. An MoU was signed to address the absence of scientific facilities for preserving historical artefacts, paintings, and manuscripts in the region.

The soon-to-be-established conservation lab on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum campus marks INTACH's first such facility in Maharashtra. The agreement was solidified during a recent high-level meeting, outlining the lab's blueprint, operational procedures, and future development phases, according to a press release.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth emphasized the lab's significance, noting it will not only serve city artefacts but also cater to the wider Marathwada area. INTACH's local chapter convener, Maya Vaidya, added that the lab will offer public services for private collection conservation, guided by INTACH experts, since the organization was founded in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

