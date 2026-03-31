We are addressing mistakes of previous governments, which neglected preservation of valuable manuscripts: PM Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
We are addressing mistakes of previous governments, which neglected preservation of valuable manuscripts: PM Modi in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- manuscripts
- heritage
- preservation
- PM Modi
- Gujarat
- cultural
- conservation
- historical
- government
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