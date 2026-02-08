AI Summit Boosts Delhi's Luxury Hotel Scene

The luxury hotel market in New Delhi is experiencing unprecedented demand as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 approaches, leading to a significant spike in room prices and occupancy rates.

With over 35,000 registrations, primarily from international delegates, five-star hotels are witnessing near-full occupancy and soaring tariffs, particularly during the peak days of the event from February 16 to 20.

Rooms at prominent hotels such as The Leela Palace and Taj Palace have reached exorbitant prices, with some categories demanding Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per night due to high demand generated by over 100 participating countries.

