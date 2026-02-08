Left Menu

Cylinder Blast Shocks Delhi's Mangolpuri: Four Injured

A cylinder blast in Delhi's Mangolpuri injured four people. The incident, reported at 1:15 PM, prompted a swift response from Delhi Fire Services. The fire was controlled in 15 minutes, and the injured were taken to a hospital. Police are investigating the incident further.

  • Country:
  • India

A gas cylinder explosion in Mangolpuri, Delhi, resulted in four individuals sustaining minor injuries. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident was reported at 1:15 PM on Sunday.

A fire tender was dispatched immediately, and the flames were successfully extinguished within 15 minutes. Four injured individuals were evacuated and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Delhi Police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the blast, with further details awaited from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

