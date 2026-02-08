Left Menu

RSS's Vision for Unity: Ideals and Influence in Modern India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for a consensus-driven Uniform Civil Code to prevent societal divisions. Addressing RSS's centenary, he highlighted commitment to the Ram temple project and discussed engagement with diverse communities. Bhagwat also commented on the India-US trade deal and RSS's enduring influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:38 IST
RSS's Vision for Unity: Ideals and Influence in Modern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) characterized by broad consensus to avoid societal rifts. Bhagwat was speaking at the centenary celebration of the RSS, an event attended by notable figures including actors and filmmakers.

Bhagwat's remarks touched on the RSS's steadfast dedication to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, suggesting those aligned with this cause have reaped benefits. He also expressed thoughts on a potential Bharat Ratna award to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, claiming it could bolster the award's prestige.

In addressing international relations, Bhagwat reflected on the India-US trade pact, endorsing deals that provide mutual benefit while cautioning against isolationism. He also emphasized engaging in dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities to foster trust and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026