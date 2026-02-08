RSS's Vision for Unity: Ideals and Influence in Modern India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for a consensus-driven Uniform Civil Code to prevent societal divisions. Addressing RSS's centenary, he highlighted commitment to the Ram temple project and discussed engagement with diverse communities. Bhagwat also commented on the India-US trade deal and RSS's enduring influence.
In a significant address on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) characterized by broad consensus to avoid societal rifts. Bhagwat was speaking at the centenary celebration of the RSS, an event attended by notable figures including actors and filmmakers.
Bhagwat's remarks touched on the RSS's steadfast dedication to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, suggesting those aligned with this cause have reaped benefits. He also expressed thoughts on a potential Bharat Ratna award to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, claiming it could bolster the award's prestige.
In addressing international relations, Bhagwat reflected on the India-US trade pact, endorsing deals that provide mutual benefit while cautioning against isolationism. He also emphasized engaging in dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities to foster trust and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
